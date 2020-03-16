10 Hilarious Stand-Up Comedy Specials To Stream If You're Missing Live Comedy

Has the Coronavirus got you feeling blue because your favorite comedian had to cancel his gig in your hometown? Are you too afraid to leave your house in fear of becoming the next person to catch the virus that is making its way across the globe at a staggering pace? With the Coronavirus forcing people to avoid fun activities like stand-up comedy shows, we've compiled a list of some of the best comedy specials streaming right now that will make your living room feel like your very own private comedy club.