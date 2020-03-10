Check out Newly Ripped Kumail Nanjiani Playing Wolverine, Die Hard’s John McClane And More

But it wasn’t just working out that resulted in Kumail Nanjiani’s body looking like this. The actor also went through a diet so intense that until this past January, he hadn’t eaten any pizza or donuts in over a year, resorting to sugar snap peas as his snack of choice. Overall, Nanjiani “drank the Kool-Aid,” as his trainer on The Eternals put it. While Nanjiani plans to keep working out, he’s not focused on maintaining this specific physique, noting that the muscles are “decorative.”