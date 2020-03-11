What Simon Pegg Learned About Homelessness While Filming Lost Transmissions

We filmed in Silver Lake, downtown and Skid Row, we reached out to the community down there and they were really welcoming and helpful. It was a surprise to find out that a lot of filming takes place down in Skid Row but they rarely actually approach the community down there… it was very enlightening to be down there and hear their stories. They’re just people, all of them. People who’ve found themselves living in a tent on the side of the road – not for any reason other than their life had come to that point.