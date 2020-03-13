How Much Vin Diesel's Bloodshot Made On Opening Night

If you were looking to May’s Fast & Furious 9 (F9) to get your Vin Diesel fix for 2020, you may find yourself going through withdrawal as that film, which was set to be one of the year’s biggest, has now been pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But fear not, because right now you can see Vin Diesel rocking a white tank top and beating up bad guys in Bloodshot, which opened in theaters last night.