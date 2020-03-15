Emilia Clarke Wants To Join The Avengers For A Wonderfully 'Stupid' Reason

The MCU almost had Emilia Clarke too, back in Iron Man 3 in 2013. Six years after that, the MCU gave us the fourth Avengers movie with Avengers: Endgame. But here we are in 2020 and the future of the Avengers has yet to be determined. Black Widow is next -- opening May 1 or later if Disney/Marvel decides to move it -- plus Emilia Clarke's Game of Thrones buddies in The Eternals in November. Maybe there's still time to add her to Thor: Love and Thunder or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.