Spenser Confidential's Cowboy Cerrone Apologized To Mark Wahlberg After Netflix Fight Got Real

In the same video, Cowboy Cerrone said director Peter Berg -- who LOVED seeing Mark Wahlberg get his butt kicked in this movie -- wanted to make the fight more action-packed and realistic. Cowboy said he couldn't believe he was getting paid to have the fun he had on that set. And, as Wahlberg noted, at the end of the day, nobody was hurt, they didn't break anything, the stunt team made sure they were all good.