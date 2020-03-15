Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Continue To Be Delightful While Under Quarantine

On March 11, news broke that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had tested positive for coronavirus. The actors, who have been married for over 30 years, apparently contracted the pandemic-inducing virus in Australia during pre-production for Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. Because Tom Hanks seems to know how to read a room perhaps better than any other person on earth, he quickly shared a personal update from both himself and Rita Wilson on social media. He offered up a straightforward explanation of what happened, confirmed that they would be quarantined until they were given the all clear, and offered some calming words and encouragement to fans.