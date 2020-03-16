Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Set Photo Reveals Rey On Palpatine’s Throne

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Despite hitting theaters back in December, the conversation around Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hasn't really slowed down. The comics and novel have helped expand the story, while interviews from the cast and crew revealed what it was like to work on Episode IX. And with Abrams' massive blockbuster becoming available for home purchase shortly, there is bound to be plenty of more insights courtesy of special features and commentary. A new image from the set recently arrived ahead of The Rise of Skywalker's digital release, which features Dark Rey on Palpatine's throne.