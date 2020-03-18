Cats Allegedly Added Buttholes, Then Removed Them, And Now Fans Want The Butthole Cut

Part of the reason why this feels so true (whether it is or not) is because so much about Tom Hooper’s Cats is inconsistent and weird. The movie’s sizing scale makes no sense. I still have no idea if the cats are giant, tiny or just normal. Some of the cats have boobs and some of them do not. Most of the Cats are naked, but for some reason, Idris Elba feels way more naked than everyone else. It’s all over the place. So, the idea of some random VFX person being like, “Let’s add buttholes!” and then another VFX person later being like, “Ehhh these buttholes are kinda distracting, let’s remove!” just rings true.