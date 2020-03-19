Netflix Is Losing A Nic Cage Fan-Favorite To Disney+

It’s also a particularly good time to be a Nicolas Cage fan, who has started to get involved in some especially exciting projects following a notable 2018 when he starred in both Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Mandy. After recently working on the H.P. Lovecraft adaptation Color Out of Space, Cage is signed on to play an amusement park janitor in horror film Wally’s Wonderland that’s been in the middle of filming, as well as play an exaggerated version of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which is expected in spring 2021.