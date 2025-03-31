New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 31 - April 6)

Today is the last day of March, which means that tomorrow is the beginning of a new month. With a new month comes the regular rotation of streaming content. A lot of TV shows and movies disappear from your favorite streaming platform, and new content arrives.

It's a week of devilish entertainment of all kinds. We have Daredevil on Disney+, Devil May Cry on Netflix, and Kevin Bacon going to work for devils on Prime Video. From both live-action and animated action adventure series to serious dramas, it’s a good week no matter which streaming services you subscribe to.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Daredevil Born Again, Episode 7 - April 1 (Disney+)

Deadpool: Born Again is heading toward its finale, at least for Season 1, so fans won’t want to miss the latest episode of the series. Quite possibly the most violent thing you can watch with a Disney+ subscription. It’s also one of the most exciting shows on the platform.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Devil May Cry - April 3 (Netflix)

The recent animated series based on the classic Castlevania video game franchise was one of the best reasons in recent years to keep your Netflix subscription. Now creator Adi Shankar is back with a new series based on a new game franchise. Devil May Cry will adapt the classic game of the same name and follow the frequently shirtless Dante and his battle against demons and monsters.

Devil May Cry $22.20 at Amazon

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Bondsman - April 3 (Prime Video )

If you were keeping your Prime Video subscription to watch Reacher and are trying to figure out what to do with it now, maybe give The Bondsman a try. Kevin Bacon stars as a man who dies but is sent back to Earth by Hell to chase down and capture escaped demons. It looks to have plenty of action but with a distinct horror twist.

(Image credit: Hansa Records/Arista Records)

Girl You Know It’s True - April 4 (Peacock)

One of the strangest cases in the history of the music business is that of Milli Vanilli. The music duo won a Grammy for Best New Artist before anybody learned that the two frontmen didn’t actually sing any of their songs. Girl You Know It’s True is exclusively available this week with a Peacock subscription. The film takes its name from one of their songs and tells a dramatized version of the story about how the fraud was perpetrated.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Dying For Sex - April 4 (Hulu)

A show that will almost certainly raise some eyebrows if it ends up getting promoted on Disney+ but only requires a Hulu subscription. Dying For Sex is a new comedy/drama that follows Michelle Williams as an immunocompromised woman who goes looking for physical intimacy that she’s been missing before she runs out of time. Jenny Slate and Rob Delaney co-star.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

April is going to be a big month for streaming. From Andor and Doctor Who on Disney+ to Black Mirror on Netflix, and plenty more, there are a lot of good reasons to keep those subscriptions up to date.