New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 31 - April 6)

News
By published

Daredevil, Devil May Cry, and Kevin Bacon hunts devils, streaming this week.

Kevin Bacon looking into a pit of fire in The Bondsman
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Today is the last day of March, which means that tomorrow is the beginning of a new month. With a new month comes the regular rotation of streaming content. A lot of TV shows and movies disappear from your favorite streaming platform, and new content arrives.

It's a week of devilish entertainment of all kinds. We have Daredevil on Disney+, Devil May Cry on Netflix, and Kevin Bacon going to work for devils on Prime Video. From both live-action and animated action adventure series to serious dramas, it’s a good week no matter which streaming services you subscribe to.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again. He's talking while sitting in a courtoom.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Daredevil Born Again, Episode 7 - April 1 (Disney+)

Deadpool: Born Again is heading toward its finale, at least for Season 1, so fans won’t want to miss the latest episode of the series. Quite possibly the most violent thing you can watch with a Disney+ subscription. It’s also one of the most exciting shows on the platform.

Dante holding his sword in Devil May Cry animated series

(Image credit: Netflix)

Devil May Cry - April 3 (Netflix)

The recent animated series based on the classic Castlevania video game franchise was one of the best reasons in recent years to keep your Netflix subscription. Now creator Adi Shankar is back with a new series based on a new game franchise. Devil May Cry will adapt the classic game of the same name and follow the frequently shirtless Dante and his battle against demons and monsters.

Kevin Bacon looking serious in The Bondsman

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Bondsman - April 3 (Prime Video )

If you were keeping your Prime Video subscription to watch Reacher and are trying to figure out what to do with it now, maybe give The Bondsman a try. Kevin Bacon stars as a man who dies but is sent back to Earth by Hell to chase down and capture escaped demons. It looks to have plenty of action but with a distinct horror twist.

Milli Vanilli in Baby, Don't Forget My Number

(Image credit: Hansa Records/Arista Records)

Girl You Know It’s True - April 4 (Peacock)

One of the strangest cases in the history of the music business is that of Milli Vanilli. The music duo won a Grammy for Best New Artist before anybody learned that the two frontmen didn’t actually sing any of their songs. Girl You Know It’s True is exclusively available this week with a Peacock subscription. The film takes its name from one of their songs and tells a dramatized version of the story about how the fraud was perpetrated.

Michelle Williams checking out a guy in Dying For Sex

(Image credit: Hulu)

Dying For Sex - April 4 (Hulu)

A show that will almost certainly raise some eyebrows if it ends up getting promoted on Disney+ but only requires a Hulu subscription. Dying For Sex is a new comedy/drama that follows Michelle Williams as an immunocompromised woman who goes looking for physical intimacy that she’s been missing before she runs out of time. Jenny Slate and Rob Delaney co-star.

April is going to be a big month for streaming. From Andor and Doctor Who on Disney+ to Black Mirror on Netflix, and plenty more, there are a lot of good reasons to keep those subscriptions up to date.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
Outie Mark with blood on his face inside Cold Harbor room in Severance Season 2 finale

I'm Still Crying Over The Severance Finale But I Can't Stop Thinking About One Character's Fate
Kanye West in &quot;Runaway&quot; music video

Kanye West Claims He ‘Didn’t Want To Have Children’ With Kim Kardashian In New Controversial Interview
Carrie Coon as Laurie on The White Lotus Season 3.

Carrie Coon Explained Why Laurie, Jaclyn And Kate's Story Is The White Lotus' Most Relatable Season 3 Plot, And I'm Kinda Sad By How Much I Agree
See more latest
Most Popular
Carrie Coon as Laurie on The White Lotus Season 3.
Carrie Coon Explained Why Laurie, Jaclyn And Kate's Story Is The White Lotus' Most Relatable Season 3 Plot, And I'm Kinda Sad By How Much I Agree
Zack Snyder speaks on the set of Rebel Moon
Zack Snyder Is Directing His First Sports Movie, And This Feels Like The Right Kind Of Story For Him To Tell
Morgan Wallen wears a jean jacket and performs on SNL.
An SNL Writer Joked About The Morgan Wallen Incident, But After A Follow-Up, I'm Even More Confused About What Really Happened
Richard Norton in Mad Max: Fury Road
James Gunn And More Share Tributes For The Suicide Squad And Mad Max Stuntman Richard Norton After His Death At 75
Jeff Probst in Survivor Season 46
'We Have Lives, Jeff' A Lot Of Survivor Legends Were Cut From Season 50 After Being Strung Along For Months, And They're Talking About It On Social
Helen Mirren stands with Pierce Brosnan in a bedroom in MobLand.
Helen Mirren Takes Shots At The James Bond Franchise While Working Alongside Pierce Brosnan
Kanye West in &quot;Runaway&quot; music video
Kanye West Claims He ‘Didn’t Want To Have Children’ With Kim Kardashian In New Controversial Interview
Stu looking concerned in Scream.
Matthew Lillard Got Real When Asked About Returning To Scream Franchise, And His Answer Taps Into Everything I Was Thinking
Roxy Sternberg as Barnes on FBI: Most Wanted Season 6
FBI: Most Wanted Exclusive First Look Reveals Alana De La Garza Crossing Over From FBI, And I'm Flashing Back To One Star's Early Exit
Bo Derek walking out of a pool in Tommy Boy
'There Are Rumors.' Bo Derek Told Me About Her Last Minute Tommy Boy Casting And The Questions She Still Has About What Happened