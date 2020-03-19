Rian Johnson Shares Unseen Photo Of Carrie Fisher From The Last Jedi Set

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters back in December, and hasn't left the pop culture zeitgeist since. The discussion surrounding J.J. Abrams' blockbuster hasn't slowed down in the following months, and the movie's recent release on Video on Demand should see this trend continuing. It wasn't long ago that The Last Jedi was on everyone's lips, and Rian Johnson recently shared some photos from the movie's set. This includes a great photo of the late Carrie Fisher.