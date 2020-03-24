10 Best Darth Maul Moments From The Star Wars Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

2. Maul Takes The Darksaber

The darksaber recently made its live action debut on The Mandalorian, but anybody wanting to know more about the iconic weapon will need to go back to the Star Wars animated shows. It has had many owners but one of the most important was Maul himself. After Maul and Death Watch leader Pre Vizla, who used the darksaber himself, both tried using each other for their own ends, it was only a matter of time before the two did battle, and they did in what is one of the most exciting sequences in all of Star Wars, animated or otherwise. Vizla was no Jedi, but he was a warrior who knew how to use the darksaber. But in the end, Maul killed him, and removed his head him in front of Death Watch, earning their loyalty.