I Still Believe Is Coming To Homes Just Two Weeks After Arriving In Theaters

Universal pulled the trigger first on Monday when it announced The Hunt would be avaliable for $19.99 just short of opening in theaters on Friday. Bloodshot folded to an early VOD release on Wednesday and I Still Believe rounds out all the major films that were expected to be entering their second weekends at the box office starting tomorrow. It has not been detailed how much Lionsgate is pricing the tear-jerky romance, but all other titles have gone for almost $20 thus far.