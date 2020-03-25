6 Marvel Villains That Could Give Superman A Run For His Money

And while Superman may be one of the strongest beings in DC Comics, his mind isn't immune to the effects of telepaths. This Marvel villain would be able to dominate the mind of Superman with little to no effort, and he'd be bent to her will and ultimately defeated in whatever way she chose from there. As long as Dark Phoenix didn't try to make Supes a puppet to do her bidding and buy him time for the real Jean to intervene, I'd say this battle would come to an end rather easily.