The 11 Best Movies You Can Watch Free On Tubi Right Now

Dear Zachary: A Letter To A Son About His Father (2008)

I went back and forth regarding the inclusion of Dear Zachary: A Letter To A Son About His Father, the 2008 documentary by Kurt Kuenne that explores the death of his lifelong friend, Andrew Bagby, and the whirlwind of pain and emotion that followed thereafter. This documentary is brutal, emotional, and gutting, but I still watch it every so often for the sheer beauty of the story told within in. Trust me, you will cry when watching this, so make sure to save it for one of those days when you want to just let it all out and have a tear-filled afternoon. I'll never forget the first time I watched Dear Zachary one Sunday afternoon when it first aired on MSNBC. It was hard enough and then it just kept more difficult as it went on.