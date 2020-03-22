X-Men’s Sophie Turner Seemingly Claps Back At Evangeline Lilly For Coronavirus Comments

Based on the facts that we know about COVID-19, Sophie Turner makes some very important points. Limiting the amount of time you spend outside the house and around other people has absolutely nothing to do with a person's individual health, but instead everything to do with stopping the spread of the disease. An infected person may not start showing symptoms until as much as two weeks after catching the virus, and by being out in public that person can easily transmit the sickness to others without even knowing. This means that those with healthy immune systems who are less prone to the serious risks of the novel Coronavirus can spread the contagion to more at-risk individuals – and when that happens, people die.