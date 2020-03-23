Video, Prime Video: James Bond And More Are Coming In April 2020 To Help You Quarantine In Style

The James Bond Franchise

There’s some good news, and some even better news, when it comes to Prime Video’s new influx of James Bond franchise titles. The good news is that the first 20 films will be available for 007 fans to partake in, as well as the bonus of the non-canonical remake of Thunderball, 1983’s Never Say Never Again. The even better news is that all of those films will be available in 4K UHD streaming. So even if you’ve seen these particular pictures before, a new depth of clarity and smoothness is going to be present.