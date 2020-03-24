It Happened, Wonder Woman 1984 And More June Releases Have Been Pushed Back

The news cycle from the past few weeks have been dizzying. As global concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic grow, government and scientific officials are urging people to stay home and self-quarantine in order to reduce the spread of the virus. This has brought the entertainment world to a screeching halt, as film sets are suspended and movies are pushed back. We've seen highly anticipated blockbusters like No Time to Die and F9 be delayed seven months and a full year respectively, but now another movie had joined their ranks. That's right, Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 has officially been pushed back.