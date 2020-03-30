13 Movies You Should Stream If You Like James Bond

Why Fans Of James Bond Would Like It: If there was ever a series that made for a perfect American analog for the James Bond series of films, it has to be the Mission: Impossible series. Taking the globe-trotting adventure and charismatic central agent against the world formulas that 007 has been known to use, this franchise spreads the love throughout a team of agents that assist Ethan in his rogue agent tactics. Not to mention, Tom Cruise’s stunt work is impeccable, pushing the action packed envelope further with each outing in the series.

Where To Stream: Mission: Impossible - Fallout is available on both Hulu and Prime Video