The 11 Best Movies To Stream On Starz Right Now

No Country For Old Men (2007)

After decades of excellence, the Coen brothers finally won their first Best Picture award for one of their finest achievements in a career filled with masterpieces, 2007's absorbingly bleak No Country For Old Men. Adapted from the novel by Cormac McCarthy, the suspenseful, engrossing neo-Western crime drama-thriller follows a cold-blooded hitman (Javier Bardem, in an Oscar-winning turn) roaming Texas through the 1980s, killing nearly at random, while a cat-and-mouse game ensues with a Vietnam veteran (Josh Brolin) who follows his bloody trail. Serving as a fine thematic companion piece to Blood Simple, their debut, and Fargo, once considered their most acclaimed movie prior to this, No Country For Old Men is damn near flawless. It's a masterfully told tale of fate, uncertainty, and dire consequences in tumultuous times. It's one of the finest films of the 21st century.

Stream No Country For Old Men here.