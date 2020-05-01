Birds Of Prey Nearly Gave Harley Quinn A Wild NSFW Weapon

The DC live-action universe has had an interesting run in theaters, and continues to surprise the moviegoing public. Following Zack Snyder's tenure as the architect of the DCEU, Warner Bros. has allowed directors to take more ownership over projects like Aquaman, Shazam!, and Birds of Prey. The latter blockbuster was directed by Cathy Yan, and was an R-rated romp through the Harley Quinn's twisted psyche. One highlight of the movie saw Harley breaking into the Gotham City Police Department with some non-lethal projectiles, although it looks like she could have had a NSFW weapon during that sequence.