Looks Like That Prince Harry Pitching Meghan Markle For Disney+ Rumor Was Not What Actually Happened

According to Hello Magazine, the video of Harry trying to sell Bob Iger on his wife's voiceover talent, which was filmed at the The Lion King premiere in the summer of 2019, and shows Markle chatting with Beyonce and apparently not noticing the Iger conversation, is actually the pair having a bit of fun. In reality, Meghan Markle had already been approached about the idea of doing the voiceover work. The filming for Elephant had been going on for years at that point and the filmmakers had already shown some of it to Markle, knowing the subject was important to her. In fact, she signed the deal to do the voiceover, not for payment to herself, but in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.