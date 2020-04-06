What The Social Network Cast Is Doing Now

This may come as a surprise, but The Social Network will be ten years old this year. It feels like just yesterday that everyone was obsessed with the biographical drama about the founding of Facebook and the people behind the creation of the world's largest social media network. With David Fincher behind the camera, Aaron Sorkin writing the biting dialogue, the score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and the insane cast, it's no surprise. Speaking of The Social Network cast, it's insane to look back on a movie the included Jesse Eisenberg, Justin Timberlake, Andrew Garfield, Brenda Song, and a who's who of young Hollywood talent.