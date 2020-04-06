What The Social Network Cast Is Doing Now

Leave a Comment
This may come as a surprise, but The Social Network will be ten years old this year. It feels like just yesterday that everyone was obsessed with the biographical drama about the founding of Facebook and the people behind the creation of the world's largest social media network. With David Fincher behind the camera, Aaron Sorkin writing the biting dialogue, the score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and the insane cast, it's no surprise. Speaking of The Social Network cast, it's insane to look back on a movie the included Jesse Eisenberg, Justin Timberlake, Andrew Garfield, Brenda Song, and a who's who of young Hollywood talent.
Most, if not all of the film's young and talented cast-members have been quite busy over the past decade, and continue to entertain and enthrall audiences on the big screen, television sets, and stage productions around the world. And since The Social Network will be returning to Netflix in April 2020, now is the perfect time to look back on the cast and see what they're doing now.
Justin Timberlake (Sean Parker)
Justin Timberlake gave one of the best performances of his career with his portrayal of Napster co-founder Sean Parker in The Social Network. Introduced as an investor with a "billion-dollar" vision for the social media platform, Timberlake's dramatized version of the infamous billionaire quickly becomes the de facto antagonist of the film as he pushes Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin out of the picture and plants ideas in the head of Mark Zuckerberg.
Timberlake was in the middle of a four-year hiatus from the music industry when he appeared in David Fincher's 2010 masterpiece, but has since turned his focus back to his pop career and movies that give him a chance to show off his vocal talents. The former NSYNC member was supposed to have another box office success with the Trolls World Tour in April 2020, but thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the sequel to the 2016 Trolls will be released digitally the same month it was supposed to debut in theaters.
Jesse Eisenberg (Mark Zuckerberg)
Jesse Eisenberg had already made a name for himself in comedies like Adventureland and Zombieland by the time he took on the role of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the Oscar-nominated drama. Though some critics and those who know the real-life Zuckerberg weren't the biggest fans of Eisenberg's portrayal of the young billionaire, the performance earned the actor an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.
In the years following the release of The Social Network, Eisenberg has been quite busy with roles like Lex Luthor in Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Justice League, as well as the 2019 followup to Zombieland. Eisenberg's latest project is the biographical drama, Resistance, which is based on Marcel Marceau, an aspiring mime famous for fighting in the French Jewish Resistance during World War II.
Andrew Garfield (Eduardo Saverin)
Andrew Garfield plays Eduardo Saverin, one of the founders of the original version of Facebook, which is shown in great detail in the early goings of the film. Throughout the movie, Garfield's talents can be seen in a number of key scenes, most notably the confrontation with Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook's headquarters after Saverin is essentially forced out of the company thanks to the meddling of Sean Parker.
In the years following his portrayal of the Facebook co-founder, Garfield has gone on to take a number of interesting roles, including Peter Parker/Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Garfield has three film projects in the works, including the Gia Coppola picture Mainstream, Michel Showalter's The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick… Boom!, all of which don't currently have a release date.
Brenda Song (Christy Lee)
Brenda Song, who's most known for her appearances in multiple Disney Channel original shows, took on a different type of role when she was cast as the fictionalized character, Christy Lee, in the retelling of Facebook's formative years. Portraying the love interest of Eduardo Saverin, Lee is credited in the movie with the phrase "Facebook me" as the platform begins to gain in popularity.
Following her appearance in The Social Network, Song went on to star in a number of movies and television series like Scandal, New Girl, and Dads, before signing on to join the cast of the Hulu original series Dollface with Kat Dennings. The comedy series was recently picked up for a second season.
Armie Hammer (Cameron And Tyler Winklevoss)
Armie Hammer was a relatively unknown actor when he was cast to portray Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss (with the help of Josh Pence as a body stand-in for Tyler) in The Social Network. Like in the movie, the Winklevoss twins sued Mark Zuckerberg for stealing their ConnectU idea, and settled for $65 million in 2008.
Since playing the identical twins, the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer has gone on to star in major studio releases like The Lone Ranger and offbeat dark comedies like Sorry To Bother You. Hammer is currently slated to appear in Kenneth Branagh's Agatha Christie adaptation Death On The Nile, as well as the Nicholas Jarecki thriller Dreamland, Bean Wheatley romance Rebecca, and even a Taika Waititi picture Next Goal Wins.
Dakota Johnson (Amelia Ritter)
It's easy to forget that Dakota Johnson was briefly featured in The Social Network as Amelia Ritter, a Stanford student who sleeps with Sean Parker when his character is first introduced. Though it's a small role, the scene helped introduce the billionaire to Facebook. The rest is history.
Following her minor role in the movie, Dakota Johnson went on to achieve superstardom in the Fifty Shades Of Grey franchise. In addition to playing Anastasia Steele, Johnson has also popped up in films like the 2018 remake of Dario Argento's horror classic Suspiria and the surprisingly engaging Bad Times At The El Royale. The daughter of Melanie Griffinh and Don Johnson is next slated to appear in Nisha Ganatra's dramatic comedy The High Note.
Rooney Mara (Erica Albright)
It only took one scene to turn Rooney Mara into a relatively unknown actress to a star in the making after breaking Jesse Eisenberg's heart and ego in the opening shot of The Social Network. Mara's character, Erica Albright, fed up with Mark Zuckerberg's obsession with "final clubs" and wanting so desperately to be liked by his peers, breaks things off with her one-time boyfriend and helps usher in the Facebook we all know today.
Mara went on to work with director David Fincher again in the 2011 remake of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and since then has shared the screen with everyone from Jude Law in Side Effects to Cate Blanchett in Carol, who she will be appearing alongside again in Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, which does not yet have a release date.
Rashida Jones (Marylin Delpy)
Rashida Jones pops up several times throughout the Facebook drama as Marylin Delpy, a junior member of Zuckerberg's legal team during the Saverin lawsuit. Delpy comes off as the only character in the movie who sees past the persona of Mark Zuckerberg and sees him as a lonely and severely shattered founder of major platform.
Jones was already a star by the time she was cast as the young lawyer thanks to her role as Karen Filippelli on the hit comedy series The Office. The daughter of music icon Quincy Jones would go on to appear in dozens of movies and television shows over the next 10 years, including Parks And Recreation. She is also slated to appear in the upcoming Sofia Coppola drama On The Rocks and the new Netflix series #blackAF, which she also executive produced.
Max Minghella (Divya Narendra)
Featured mostly alongside the Winklevoss twins for much of his time in the movie, Max Minghella's portrayal of American businessman and ConnectU founder Divya Narendra is one of the main sources of conflict for Zuckerberg through the 2010 drama.
Minghella would go on to appear in films such as The Ides Of March, The Internship, and Teen Spirit following his performance as Narendra. He is currently a member of the main cast of the Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale, where he plays Nick Blaine.
Joseph Mazzello (Dustin Moskovitz)
Joseph Mazzello has a way of showing up in movies that are cultural milestones before seemingly disappearing off the face of the earth until his next big role. He did this with Jurassic Park in 1993 and then again in 2010 with his role as Dustin Moskovitz in The Social Network. Moskovitz is one of the founders of Facebook and can be seen throughout the early happenings of the movie helping Zuckerberg get the site off the ground.
Since showing up in David Fincher's 2010 biographical drama, Mazzello has gone on to make appearances in television series like Justified and Person Of Interest, as well as film roles like his portrayal of Queen bassist John Deacon in the 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.
Well, that's what the main cast of The Social Network has been up to in the years since the Oscar-winning film's initial release. If they ever make a followup to the David Fincher drama, let's hope they bring back some of this stellar cast.