How Harry Potter Fans Can Now Take Hogwarts’ Classes During Isolation

As many of us find ourselves at home for significantly more portions of the day, it’s the perfect time to brush up on hobbies or pick up new ones to entertain ourselves. Enrolling into an online class is a great option specifically from the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, which is offering a complete curriculum of seven courses right now. That’s right, you can take classes such as Transfiguration and Herbology at the school from Harry Potter from the comfort of your own home.