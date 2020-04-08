The Blair Witch Project And 12 Other Great Found Footage Thrillers

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

While investigating an urban legend, three aspiring documentarians find themselves lost in a wood near Burkittsville, Maryland, and soon begin suspect that they are not alone.

Why It Is One Of The Best Found Footage Movies: The Blair Witch Project was astonishingly unique for the horror genre at the time and remains a remarkable achievement for the unrecognizable, but very convincing, cast's improvised dialogue and camera use, as well as its ability to make you fear the villain without ever showing it to you.

