Why Disney+ Was The Best Place For Dolphin Reef, Even Before Theaters Closed

The film's made by Walt Disney Studio's Disneynature division were never the blockbusters that the company has come to be known for, but they were usually given a theatrical release nonetheless. Those that went to see movies like Born in China or Pengiuns were treated to some truly breathtaking visuals on the big screen. In the run up to the launch of Disney+ it was announced that the new film, Dolphin Reef, would not be seen in theaters, but instead would debut on the streaming service. Considering the current situation, that was a good move by Disney, but the filmmakers of Dolphin Reef think that Disney+ is the right place for the movie under any circumstances.