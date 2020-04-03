Jungle Cruise Skippers Can't Stop, Won't Stop Telling Bad Jokes While Disneyland Is Closed

So… this is the kind of the wholesome content we all need in these troubling times. More of this please. Along with some especially creative recreations of Disney rides by fans, tons of Skippers have come together in this video to bring the Jungle Cruise magic home to people. There’s some classic jokes in here that you’d expect at the ride like the whole “backside of water” bit. But each Skipper does get free reign to make up their own, and some of these jokes are pure gold.