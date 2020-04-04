New Snyder Cut Images Bring Back Lois Lane And Martha Kent

Wendy’s is also on the Snyder Cut train… yes, the burger place. Zack Snyder also held a livestream of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition for fans last week, where he talked through the making of the movie and left a teaser at the end of it. Only time will tell if the Snyder Cut will happen, but the director has a movie called Army Of The Dead on the way for Netflix, and Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters in August.