10 Movies To Stream If You Like The Social Network

Steve Jobs - Netflix

What It's About: Follows Apple co-founder Steve Jobs before three key phases in his life and career between 1984 and 1998.

Why The Social Network Fans Will Like It: Once again telling the story of a brilliant-but-troubled technical pioneer as he balances the implosion of his personal life while on the verge of changing the world as we know it, Steve Jobs shares not merely the same screenwriter, Aaron Sorkin, as The Social Network, but many similar thematics as well. While Steve Jobs doesn't reach the same heights as The Social Network, it's certainly compelling in its own right, thanks in large part to dynamic performances from our starry ensemble, including Michael Fassbender in the title role. Adopting an unconventional narrative approach, as well as several theatrical moments, Steve Jobs is a striking, engrossing character study of another towering modern technology figure.

Stream it on Netflix here.