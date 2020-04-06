Will No Time To Die Make Changes After Delay? Here’s What The Director Said

Leave a Comment
Over the past few weeks, the entertainment industry has come to a screeching halt. Movie theaters closed, blockbusters were delayed, and film sets stalled indefinitely over global health concerns. One of the movies to be affected is No Time to Die, which will mark Daniel Craig's fifth and final time playing Bond. The blockbuster was pushed back a whopping seven months, so does that mean director Cary Joji Fukunaga and company will be making edits during this time?
No Time to Die is just one of many movies to be pushed back, to the chagrin of the rabid fandom. And since other blockbusters like Black Widow are making changes behind the scenes during this time, fans have been wondering if Bond 25 would do the same. One fan recently asked director Cary Joji Fukunaga that very question on social media, to which he responded:
Some people have asked me this and although more time would have been lovely, we had to put our pencils down when we finished our post production window, which was thankfully before COVID shut everything else down.
Well, that was pretty cut and dry. Despite the long seven months between No Time to Die's release dates, it looks like the movie's theatrical cut is complete. And as such, the Fukunaga and his crew likely aren't doing additional work to the long awaited Bond flick.
Cary Fukunaga's update about No Time to Die comes to us from his personal Instagram page. The filmmaker recently posted a professional portrait of himself, and then eventually engaged with the public in the comments section. Obviously one of the biggest points of conversation is No Time to Die, especially following its change in release date. But despite the long wait until November, they're not going to be making any more changes.
It's been a long road to get No Time to Die to theaters, including a series of delays. Daniel Craig was injured while filming, and there was some on set controversy as well. And while the highly anticipated blockbuster was finally going to hit theaters on April 2nd, it was once again pushed back. Bond 25 is now going to arrive at a more traditional date in November, but the next few months should be excruciating for moviegoers.
It's probably a good sign that Cary Joji Fukunaga isn't going to be making any drastic changes to No Time to Die before it hits theaters. It indicates that Fukunaga had already accomplished his vision for Daniel Craig's final gig as James Bond. In fact, he's so confident that he's not going to mess with the theatrical cut before its finally released.
No Time to Die is now set to arrive in theaters on November 25th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.