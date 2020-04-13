5 Fascinating Things To Know About Stanley Tucci

In 2012, Simon & Schuster released The Tucci Cookbook, Stanley Tucci’s own unveiling of more than 200 recipes for Italian food that have existed in his own family for years. He would follow that up in 2014 with yet another book called The Tucci Table: Cooking with Family and Friends, which is an offering of more progressive culinary specialties that he has developed in his own home by combining the traditions of his own heritage with that of his co-author: his wife, Felicity Blunt. If you do not recognize who she is, you have probably, at least, heard of her sister.