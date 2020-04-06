Rita Wilson Has Landed Her First Gigs After Coronavirus Recovery

It also will serve to bring other people including Don Schlitz, Kim Carnes, Dolly Parton, Jason Isbell, Lionel Richie, Lady Antebellum, Gavin DeGraw, Rascal Flatts and Kenny Rogers' band and even crew. Like host Rita Wilson, all of the collaborators will be making special appearances virtually due to Covid-19. It's a hard thing. Typically when someone beloved dies people get together to celebrate and mourn that person's life. In this case, this is the closest thing to meeting that people who knew Rogers will be able to do and I really hope it does give fans and those who knew him comfort as well as being for a worthy cause.