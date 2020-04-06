Shazam’s Zachary Levi Posts Hopeful Message About The Sequel On Its First Anniversary

Leave a Comment
Around this time last year, mainstream audiences were introduced to a superhero that hardcore comic book fans have loved for years – SHAZAM! Yes, the Big Red Cheese made his big-screen debut and the results were positive. As a result, a Shazam! sequel is now in development, but things have been slowed down due to recent events. However, this didn’t stop Shazam himself, Zachary Levi, from marking the film’s first anniversary and sharing an update on the sequel.
Zachary Levi posted a cool, Alex Ross-inspired image of himself in character. In the caption, he expressed his gratitude for having landed the role and thanked Shazam! fans for supporting the film. He also let out his excitement about being able to play the DC Comics character again, once production on the sequel picks back up. You can check out Levi’s sweet message below:
Zachary Levi, a longtime comic book fan, has been incredibly enthusiastic about playing Shazam and joining the DC Extended Universe since he was first cast. So the fact that he would commemorate the anniversary of his first solo film with an Instagram post like this is totally on brand for him.
Shazam! was well received by critics and audiences alike for its levity, action sequences and heart. It also contained some fun DC Comics Easter eggs that pleased fans. To top it all off, the film also set the stage for what could be an interesting sequel.
So far, there have been no concrete details regarding what lies ahead for the hero formally known as Captain Marvel. However, the first film’s post-credits scene revealed the presence of a new villain who could cause problems for Billy Batson and his superpowered family.
Speaking of the Shazam family, there’s a chance Billy’s foster siblings will also play a large role in a sequel now that they have abilities of their own. This also begs the question as to whether or not we’ll see the “black sheep” of the family make his entrance. I’m of course referring to Black Adam, who is set to be played by Dwayne Johnson in a solo movie.
Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam film has been in development for years and is closer than ever to starting production. It’s unknown when or how the villainous (and sometimes antiheroic) being will cross paths with Billy Batson, but Zachary Levi believes it could happen in a third Shazam! installment.
Given our current circumstances, fans are likely going to have to wait just a little longer for Shazam to return to movie screens. The same can also be said for Black Adam’s debut. Still, getting fun updates from Zachary Levi does help to ease the prospect of a long wait. Shazam! 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on April 1, 2022.