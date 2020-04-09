Deadpool 3: 6 Marvel Characters We Want To See Featured

The logistics of what it would take to get Spider-Man into Deadpool 3 are unclear, and it would probably require a special deal (one has to wonder if the R-rating would be an issue), but it would be amazing to see Marvel and Sony take the steps required to make it happen. Deadpool and Spidey have an exceptionally odd relationship in the comics given that the former sees the latter as a kind of idol, and the latter is horrified by the former’s total lack of morals, and that’s a dynamic we want to see between Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland. This one is a long shot, but we’re still putting it out into the universe.