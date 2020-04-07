That Time Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe Had To Shut Down Coronavirus Rumors

This was about three weeks ago probably now. I just went into hair and makeup before I was doing the play and the makeup artist said to me ‘You’ve got coronavirus!’ And I said ‘What?’ He had got a text from a niece who apparently just texted him saying to the effect of ‘That dude you’re working with, he’s got coronavirus.’ Very much a warning text being like you shouldn’t be working with him, he shouldn’t be going there at all. I’ve had various other weird stories made up about me throughout the years, but none as topical as this. So I kind of laughed it off and then I did a day of press the next day in which every interview was just me denying that I had coronavirus.