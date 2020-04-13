6 Questions Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Needs To Answer

Originally, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the movie that was set to come out in May 2020. The firing of James Gunn as director ended up delaying the project, and while Gunn returned to the Marvel fold, the film has yet to be given an official release date. Of course, that doesn't change our desire to see the film, because we have several questions about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that we need answered and will be on our minds for at least the next couple of years.