Ant-Man Vs. The Atom: Could The Shrinking Avenger Beat The Tiny Justice Leaguer?

In an effort to live up to his superhero name ever more accurately, Hank Pym also equipped his shrinking suit with a special helmet that allows him to speak to ants. This way, Ant-Man can can call upon his synonymous and equally-sized insect friends to help him out of a jam or just make transportation easier by hitching a ride from an ant with wings. It’s funny: they say it is always important to stand up for the little guy, but this one has made it clear he rarely requires the support of others… well, for the most part.