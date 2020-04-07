What It's Like To Star With Keanu Reeves And Other 'Handsome' Men, According To Ana De Armas

Ana de Armas clearly has a lot of nice things to say about her former co-stars, but it makes sense. Most fresh faces in Hollywood don’t get as many opportunities as quickly as Ana de Armas has over the past few years. Along with the men I previously listed, Knives Out just had a totally stacked cast. She worked opposite the likes of Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson and Christopher Plummer. And that’s just one popular movie she’s been involved in.