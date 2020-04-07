What It's Like To Star With Keanu Reeves And Other 'Handsome' Men, According To Ana De Armas

Leave a Comment
Ana de Armas came out of nowhere to star in projects alongside some of Hollywood’s leading men. This includes Keanu Reaves in Exposed, Ryan Gosling in Blade Runner 2049 and now Daniel Craig in Knives Out and the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die. Oh yeah, and don't forget Ben Affleck. In a new profile, Ana de Armas has spoken out about what it’s actually like to star with the likes of "handsome" gents such as Reeves.
In fact, Ana De Armas worked with Keanu Reeves early in her career Stateside. Prior to moving to the United States she had worked in the acting business in Spain, but she learned English when she moved here and quickly ended up starring in two movies with Reeves: Knock Knock and Exposed. She said of her working relationship with the actor:
I had such a great time working with Keanu, and we have become so close. I had a great time. He called me when he was producing Exposed and said, ‘I cannot imagine anyone better to play this role.
Speaking in a new profile for this month’s edition of American Way, Ana de Armas walked through her movie career leading into 2020’s No Time To Die. She spoke out about her work in the upcoming film Deep Water as well as shared the above quote regarding her work with Keanu Reeves.
Elaborating on the wide swath of Hollywood leading men she’s been on-screen with over the past few short years, Ana de Armas also talked about having “chemistry” with various actors while discussing the three times she had to audition for Blade Runner 2049. Ultimately, she believes she’s been very "lucky" in Hollywood.
I’ve been very lucky––because these men are all very handsome––but the best part of it is who they are as people. I’ve had the best partners.
Ana de Armas clearly has a lot of nice things to say about her former co-stars, but it makes sense. Most fresh faces in Hollywood don’t get as many opportunities as quickly as Ana de Armas has over the past few years. Along with the men I previously listed, Knives Out just had a totally stacked cast. She worked opposite the likes of Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson and Christopher Plummer. And that’s just one popular movie she’s been involved in.
She’s gotten to work with directors like Todd Phillips, Rian Johnson, Eli Roth, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Denis Villeneuve. Other Hollywood It-girl (It-woman?), writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, helped punch up the Bond 25 script.
She’s got a bright future ahead of her, with Bond 25 coming later this year and other projects in the works. Upcoming Ana de Armas is involved with Sergio, Deep Water, and Blonde. Sergio’s and indie, but Deep Water is the movie she shot with Ben Affleck that spurred a likely romance. Blonde’s a fictionalized take on Marilyn Monroe in which she’ll play the blonde bombshell.
