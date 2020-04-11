5 Key Ways Avengers: Endgame Will Influence Phase 4 Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

We’ve already seen some of the emotional fallout from Iron Man’s sacrifice in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but it’s quite possible that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue to change in significant ways without Tony Stark. The void his death leaves likely means that a person or multiple persons are going to have to step up and take his place on the main stage, and that’s going to change things. As smart as Shuri and Peter Parker are, they are also both young, and geniuses like Bruce Banner and Stephen Strange have their own individual ways of going about things. It’s not quite clear just yet what a post-Iron Man Marvel Cinematic Universe looks like yet, but it will ultimately be a big part of Avengers: Endgame’s legacy.