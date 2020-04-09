Knives Out Star Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Hilarious Quarantine Movie Spoof

Honestly, of all the movie options that we'll probably get coming out of all this, the coronavirus whodunit mystery, where somebody dies and the suspect pool is limited due to a quarantine, is one of the more interesting possibilities. It's probably not the way to go for a Knives Out sequel specifically, but really, we need more whodunit mystery movies in general, and with the success of films like Knives and the most recent Murder on the Orient Express adaptation, which is getting its own sequel, we'll probably get them.