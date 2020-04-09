Elizabeth Warren Has A Crush On The Rock, And Her Favorite Movie Is Wild

Leave a Comment
Did you know that United States Senator and former 2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is really into Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? And she really goes for the deep cuts too. Forget Moana or his recent big-budget hits such as Jumanji: The Next Level or Hobbs & Shaw, the Massachusetts senator would like to recommend 2010’s Tooth Fairy for your next movie night. In her words:
One of my faves! Don't laugh until you've seen it. I promise you this. Get a bowl of popcorn —Tooth Fairy and popcorn — and when you're finished tell me you don't feel better.
Senator Warren was asked for a movie recommendation from none-other-than The Lion King director and Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau during an appearance on Pod Save America. He asked her for a good comforting movie to ease our minds during these uncertain times. And much to the surprise of just about everyone, she’s bringing back Tooth Fairy.
The movie centered on The Rock’s minor-league hockey player character who is nicknamed the “Tooth Fairy” for often knocking out the teeth of his opposition. But in an ironic turn of events, the Dwayne Johnson character steals a dollar from the actual tooth fairy from his girlfriend’s young daughter and is summoned to serve a week as a tooth fairy. You know… like jury duty.
The movie has an awesome cast including Billy Crystal, Julie Andrews, Stephen Merchant, Seth McFarlane and Ashley Judd. However, it was panned by critics and audiences big time. The critical reviews rounded up to 18% and 41% from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. It wasn’t a big earner at the box office either in the larger scope of The Rock’s career, taking home $112.4 million worldwide. But if it makes Elizabeth Warren happy, who are the numbers to judge?
A decade ago, The Rock was in a very different place in his career. He was making a lot of family-friendly movies but they weren’t making the best impression on theater goers. Race To Witch Mountain and his voice role in Planet 51 were both duds and Tooth Fairy was kind of the last loose tooth so to say that made Dwayne Johnson rethink his career trajectory.
Dwayne Johnson recently discussed this during a recent Q&A that in 2010 he fired his entire staff and started fresh in order to follow the vision he saw for his career that would come in subsequent years. Either way it sounds like Elizabeth Warren is a total Rock diehard. When speaking with EW about the actor, she also said this:
He’s my kind of guy! Who doesn’t like The Rock? And I have to say, who doesn’t love The Rock’s wardrobe choices — don’t they just knock you out? Those vests and the pink shirts…Oh man, it is eye candy.
If you agree with the U.S. Senator, there’s plenty of projects to look forward to from the former WWE star. Dwayne Johnson will pair up with Emily Blunt for Disney’s Jungle Cruise next summer Plus, he’s gearing up to enter the DCEU in Black Adam on December 22, 2021 release.