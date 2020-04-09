Britney Spears Is Dolittle's Biggest Fan, See Her Post Praising Robert Downey Jr.

Leave a Comment
Opinions are subjective, and there are countless examples of movies that some people like, but others don’t. Every now and then though, there’s a movie that has more criticism directed at it than praise, and following its dismal performance earlier this year, the Robert Downey Jr.-led Dolittle definitely falls in that category.
However, not everyone is riding the Dolittle hate train. Among its supporters is pop star Britney Spears, who is over the moon for the animal-packed movie and recently took to social media to applaud it, as you can read below.
Look, if there’s already a Dolittle fan club already formed, Britney Spears might as well become its president after posting this on Instagram. Just look at how she gushed about Robert Downey Jr’s performance as the eponymous protagonist and his supporting cast of animal pals. She was even “enamored” with Dr. Dolittle’s fashion choices!
Whether Britney Spears turned on Dolittle to entertain her children or if she played it for herself out of curiosity, it’s a winner in her book. Considering how she showered it with compliments, I wouldn’t be surprised if this gets a lot more plays in the Spears household in the future.
While Britney Spears’ opinion of Dolittle doesn’t fall in line with that critics thought of the movie, she’s certainly not the only one who enjoyed it. On Rotten Tomatoes, Dolittle ranks at a measly 15% among the accumulated professional reviews, but its audience score is 76%. So evidently this movie was a bigger hit with the general public... well, RT users, anyway.
Robert Downey Jr’s cast-mates on Dolittle, both on-camera and through voice work, included Harry Collett, Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Emma Thompson, John Cena, Rami Malek, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez and Marion Cotillard, among many others. Traffic’s Stephen Gaghan directed the flick.
Dolittle was Robert Downey Jr’s first movie after Avengers: Endgame, the movie that saw his iconic character Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, sacrificing his life to save the universe. The last non-Marvel movie Downey made was 2014’s The Judge, which was met with mixed critical reception, so needless to say many people were curious to see how this endeavor would turn out.
Alas, Dolittle’s production ended up being incredibly hectic, with the assembled cut reportedly not feeling like the family-friendly movie it was intended to be. This resulted in Dolittle being rewritten to be funnier (it’s important to note the final cut had a dragon flatulence scene) and extensive reshoots being carried out after poor test screenings. Ultimately, in addition to the negative reception from critics, Dolittle only made close to $228 million worldwide.
Feel free to judge Dolittle for yourself, as it’s now available on Digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD. Keep track of the movies still set to come out this year with our 2020 release schedule.