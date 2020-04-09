Britney Spears Is Dolittle's Biggest Fan, See Her Post Praising Robert Downey Jr.

View this post on Instagram

This movie is a must see !!! @RobertDowneyJr is so genuine you fall in love with him ….. the animal characters are hilarious and there seems to be a Special Tone throughout the whole movie which I find hard to find these days ????????????????. So if you watch this movie and you're as enamored as I was with his jackets and clothing …. don’t get lost like I did ???? just remember he’s a man who can speak to animals and he’s brilliant ???????????????????????????? !!!!! Pss …. how long has it been since you’ve seen what you’ve wanted to see ….. I can’t even count how many movies I’ve watched in this quarantine so far ???????????????????????? !!!!!