Taika Waititi Trolled Everyone With Thor: Love And Thunder Script Revealing Tony Stark Is Still Alive

The Thor franchise has had an interesting life in theaters. While the first movie was a simply fish out of water tale, The Dark World failed to resonate with audiences and critics when it hit theaters back in 2013. Taika Waititi breathed new life into both the property and the character itself, allowing Chris Hemsworth to flex his comedic muscles in the threequel. And the success of Thor: Ragnarok was so significant that the God of Thunder is the first hero to get a fourth solo movie.