The DCEU Has A Superman Issue, Here's What They Should Do About It

The DCEU’s Superman Issue

So within the DCEU, Superman is now back among the living and continuing to protect the innocent. In real life though, there’s no indication when or even if we’ll see Henry Cavill reprising Superman. While Man of Steel 2 has been in development since 2014, aside from both Matthew Vaughn and Christopher McQuarrie having taken respective cracks at it, and J.J. Abrams reportedly being approached for the project sometime last year, there haven’t been any major updates lately, Even if this sequel were to suddenly be put on the fast track, the earliest we would see it is in 2023 given what’s already on the current DC movie calendar.