Dwanye Johnson Has Some Blunt Thoughts About Being Passed Over For Jack Reacher

In between his daily home workouts, Dwayne Johnson has been spending his time online, much like the rest of us. In the proces, he’s been opening up to fans in a series of live chats on his social media. During a Q&A session on his Facebook page, a fan asked him if there was a role he ever wanted but didn’t get, and he didn’t hesitate to answer: yes, with the role being the titular hero in Jack Reacher. He told fans he really thought he might have a shot, given the character description, but that he was left disappointed. He was also pretty blunt in his assessment of how casting works: