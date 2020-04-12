Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Is Practicing His Famous Dad's Bodybuilding Poses, Shirtless Of Course

Leave a Comment
Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a delightful follow on social media lately and as it turns out his son Joseph Baena is also a fun person to keep tabs on. In recent years, Baena has followed in the footsteps of his famous actor father, at least when it comes to gym time, even taking to social media to strike similar bodybuilding poses -- shirtless, of course.
Joseph Baena is big into fitness and spends a lot of time on Instagram giving his fans peeks at his impressive quads and arm muscles. However, every once and awhile he goes a step further and channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in a revealing and memorable post, like the one below.
Of course, Joseph Baena’s bodybuilding look is impressive, but he’s got a ways to go before he catches up with his famous father in terms of muscle mass. Then again, Arnold Schwarzenegger was a five-time Mr. Universe winner and a seven-time Mr. Olympia winner, so unless you’re someone like Lee Haney, it’s going to be hard to really compete.
This isn’t the first time Joseph Baena has struck a pose we all recognize from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s bodybuilding days. Over the last year plus, he’s given us some other iconic bodybuilding poses as well.
Joseph Baena’s reverence for his dad – or at least his dad’s work ethic--is pretty notable. Not only is he a gym rat, but he also has worked out at Gold’s Gym—a gym chain his dad has famously favored over the years.
Joseph Baena is the son of Patty Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The two had engaged in an affair prior to when Joseph was born in the late nineties and the reveal that Joseph was Schwarzenegger’s son contributed to Arnold’s divorce from his longtime partner Maria Shriver, with whom he had four other children.
That's not optimal, but Arnold Schwarzenegger has seemingly tried to do the right thing as his son has grown up. In fact, he and Joseph Baena seem to have a somewhat chummy relationship, with Schwarzenegger attending Joseph’s graduation from college in August of last year. You can see the resemblance in the photo he shared from the event.
Here’s hoping Joseph Baena keeps us posted on his weightlifting progress as he follows in the footsteps of his famous dad. Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been busy sharing some unique behind-the-scenes looks at his life at home and his animals during this currently weird time. He also has a few projects including Kung Fury 2 coming up, but we'll have to wait and see if he'll go shirtless in that one. He is, after all, set to play the President, so I'm expecting more suits than pecs next time we see him on the big screen.