Watch Young Musicians Play The Avengers’ Theme Song From Isolation, And Try Not To Cry

In addition to simply being a lot of fun to see a bunch of kids come together during a crisis and create something so epic, this video also very much speaks to the power of Alan Silvestri's Avengers theme. In the last eight years it has become an extremely recognizable piece of music as Marvel's team of mighty heroes have dominated pop culture, but more important from a psychological standpoint is the fact that it's a piece of music that feels synonymous with the word "hope." That's something that we very much need during what is a very scary time, and while we can't have any expectations of Iron Man and Captain America swooping in to save the day in this reality, it's still nice to get the feeling.