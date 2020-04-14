Goldie Hawn Reveals Why She Retired From Acting For 15 Years

There’s always been this double standard in Hollywood. As men reach their 50s and even going into their 70s (ala Arnold Schwarznegger and Sylvester Stallone), they are still given opportunities to star in big movies. But the same can’t often be said about their fellow actresses. Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton and Helen Mirren have certainly challenged this with their success in recent years, and more roles for women of all ages have opened up in the last few years. But Goldie Hawn felt the effects of this double standard for 15 years.