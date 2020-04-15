Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Action Movie Heroes And Harrison Ford Is On The List

Today, Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest action stars the world has ever seen. Of course, you don't get there without following in the footsteps of those that came before. Johnson was born in the early 1970s, which means he was probably watching a lot of movies in the 1980s. As such, he admits that his favorite action heroes growing up were the big stars of the decade, like Schwarzenegger, Stallone, and Harrison Ford.